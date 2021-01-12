Tyler Fitzgerald, of Madison Heights, Va., said finding a special ornament his mother hid on the family's Christmas tree earned him the scratch-off lottery ticket that won a $1 million prize. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said winning his mother's unusual Christmas scavenger hunt led to an even greater prize: a $1 million lottery jackpot.

Tyler Fitzgerald, of Madison Heights, told Virginia Lottery officials his mother designed an unusual Christmas scavenger hunt game: Whoever found the special ornament hidden on the Christmas tree would receive a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Fitzgerald was the first to find the special ornament and he was awarded a White Ice Millions ticket, which he scratched off while his family watched.

"I never win on these things," Fitzgerald recalled saying as he scratched the ticket.

The ticket turned out to contain some extra Christmas magic and won Fitzgerald a $1 million prize.

"It was pretty crazy," he said. "It's a little overwhelming!"