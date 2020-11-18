Nov. 18 (UPI) -- An Indonesian man turned an unusual bit of property damage into a fortune when he sold the meteorite that crashed through his roof for over $1 million.

Josua Hutagalung, 33, said he was working outside his home in Sumatra when the meteorite crashed through the roof of the house and landed outside.

Advertisement

"When I lifted it, the stone was still warm, and I brought it into the house," Hutagalung told news outlet Kompas.

Hutagalung posted a video to Facebook showing the spot where the metallic object had crashed through his tin roof.

The 4.5-pound chunk of CM1/2 carbonaceous chondrite, a rare variety of meteorite, was valued at $1,858,556 by experts and attracted the attention of U.S. expert Jared Collins, who purchased the meteorite and resold it to fellow U.S. collector Jay Piatek.

Hutagalung did not disclose the amount that he was paid for the meteorite, but he indicated it was over $1 million. He said the money will allow his family to expand and he also plans to donate some toward the building of a local church.