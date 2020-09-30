Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Police in New York came to the rescue of a raccoon that became stranded after climbing to a construction site at the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

Port Authority Police said Officers Robert Taiani and Jon Duran donned safety harnesses Tuesday to reach the raccoon, which was stranded next to a beam at the construction site for what will eventually be the World Trade Center's Performing Arts Center.

The officers tranquilized the raccoon without causing any injury to the animal and placed it into a cage for transport.

The raccoon, which police dubbed Downtown Don, was released into a wooded area outside the city.