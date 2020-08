Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A California family captured video of a bear escaping from the summer heat by taking a dip in their backyard pool.

The Liang family said they spotted the bear wandering around the back yard of their Arcadia home amid high temperatures Tuesday.

The family shared video of the bear beating the heat by taking a swim in their pool.

The Liangs said the bear eventually climbed out and wandered away.