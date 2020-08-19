Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A pair of identical twin sisters who married identical twin brothers announced they are both pregnant.

Brittany and Briana Salyers, who met their husbands, Josh and Jeremy, at the 2017 Twins Day festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, and were married in a TLC special titled Our Twinsane Wedding, announced on their joint Instagram account that they are both pregnant.

"Our children will not only be cousins, but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can't wait to meet them and for them to meet each other," the post said.

The couples live together in the same home and the sisters previously said they had hoped to become pregnant at the same time and give birth on the same day.