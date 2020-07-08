A British police department posted a reminder to only use the 999 emergency number for actual emergencies after someone called to report their freezer had been delivered to the wrong address. File Photo by David Asch/Shutterstock.com

July 8 (UPI) -- A British police department took to social media with an important reminder for local residents: a freezer delivery to the wrong address is not a police emergency.

The West Yorkshire Police Contact Management Center said a call came in recently to the 999 emergency number to report their new appliance had been delivered to the wrong address.

"If your freezer has been delivered to another address by accident, then this isn't a police issue. Neither is it for 999," the center tweeted.

The contact management center previously shared other unusual calls that were deemed unfit for 999 service, including a resident reporting their hot water wasn't working and a person who called the emergency line to report a neighbor was snoring loudly.