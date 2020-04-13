A British police department said a call came in to the 999 emergency number reporting someone for snoring loudly. Photo by David Asch/Shutterstock.com

April 13 (UPI) -- A British police department posted a reminder on Twitter not to call the emergency number to report a neighbor for snoring.

The Essex Police's communications officer tweeted that a call came in Sunday to the department's 999 emergency number reporting that the caller could hear someone snoring loudly.

"An unusual 999 call at this time of the day, caller reporting they can hear someone snoring. Advice was given to them and snoring is never a reason to call 999, no matter how annoying it is," the officer tweeted.

The tweet used the hashtag "#emergenciesonly," reminding the public that the 999 number is only for reporting emergency situations.