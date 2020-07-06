July 6 (UPI) -- A 5-week-old kitten that became trapped in an underground pipe beneath a cellphone tower in Arizona was rescued in a nearly five-hour rescue operation.

Cheryl Naumann, founder of Humane Animal Rescue Trapping Team, said a woman heard the kitten crying from underground at Thomas Road and 67th Avenue in Phoenix and alerted rescuers.

"The kitten was completely inaccessible underground and that started the process of contacting a number of companies," Naumann told KSAZ-TV.

Naumann said a plumbing company contacted by HARTT was able to lower a camera 33 feet inside the pipe and locate the trapped feline.

She said the rescue group spoke to Sprint, which operates the cellphone tower, and was able to confirm the pipe housed a conduit for a dead line, so the kitten could safely be rescued.

Naumann said the kitten was returned to the ground level after about five hours of digging.

She said in a Facebook post that the kitten is believed to have been trapped in the pipe for about three days, but appeared to be in good health.

Two other 5-week-old kittens, believed to be the trapped cat's siblings, were rescued in the same area on the same day, Naumann said.

The kittens are now being cared for by foster families.