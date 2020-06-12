Trending

A Florida man said he ended up in a fist fight with a 13-foot alligator when the reptile attacked his dog and pulled the canine into the water.

Advertisement

Trent Tweddale said he and his 6-year-old dog, Loki, were walking Monday on his Wesley Chapel farm when a 13-foot alligator reached out of the water and grabbed the dog.

"I grabbed the dog's collar to try to pull him back and I ended up in a tug-of-war match with this gator and the gator was not letting go," Tweddale told WFLA-TV. "So I let go of the collar and I got about knee-deep into the water and started pounding on the gator's head until he eventually let go."

Tweddale said he ended up with only minor scratches, but Loki's front leg was nearly severed and required emergency surgery.

"When I pulled him back up, the bones were out and it looks like the arm was just hanging by a shred," Tweddale said. "They put metal plates and screws in and were able to reconstruct it that way. We're hoping that he can regain full use of his paws after this."

He said a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper helped him set a trap for the gator on his property.

"The trapper did not have any bait, so I grabbed one of my roosters and we used him as bait for the trap. We haven't had any luck yet," Tweddale said. "We love our dog a lot and I'd fight tooth and nail for him."

Tweddale said he has six more roosters in his freezer that could be used as bait.

Read More

Man slices 65 kiwis in one minute for Guinness World Record Escaped monkey caught on camera in Missouri Granddaughter alerts winner to record lottery jackpot

Latest Headlines

'COVID-free' Italian village offering houses for $1
Odd News // 12 minutes ago
'COVID-free' Italian village offering houses for $1
June 12 (UPI) -- An Italian village that bills itself as "COVID-free" is attempting to attract new residents by selling homes for $1 -- but the new owners must promise to renovate the houses.
Man slices 65 kiwis in one minute for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man slices 65 kiwis in one minute for Guinness World Record
June 12 (UPI) -- An Idaho man who was eliminated from "America's Got Talent" bounced back by breaking a Guinness World Record for slicing kiwis with a sword while standing on a balance board.
Escaped monkey caught on camera in Missouri
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Escaped monkey caught on camera in Missouri
June 12 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman said she was shocked when an animal ran past her truck and even more surprised when the creature stopped and she was able to identify it as a large monkey.
Granddaughter alerts winner to record lottery jackpot
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Granddaughter alerts winner to record lottery jackpot
June 11 (UPI) -- A Canadian woman said she was unaware of her record-breaking $40.4 million lottery jackpot until her granddaughter told her the winning ticket had been sold locally.
Florida family finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Florida family finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
June 11 (UPI) -- A Florida family captured video of an alligator trespassing on their property and taking a dip in their backyard swimming pool.
Car fleeing from deputies ends up in backyard swimming pool
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Car fleeing from deputies ends up in backyard swimming pool
June 11 (UPI) -- The San Diego County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a 911 call about 4 a.m. reporting two cars driving recklessly in Lemon Grove.
Woman walking through flooded road gets lift from man in canoe
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman walking through flooded road gets lift from man in canoe
June 11 (UPI) -- A woman attempting to get a document notarized in a flooded New Orleans neighborhood ended up getting a lift from a man in a canoe.
Distillery recalls gin bottles mistakenly filled with hand sanitizer
Odd News // 1 day ago
Distillery recalls gin bottles mistakenly filled with hand sanitizer
June 11 (UPI) -- A distillery in Australia said a recall successfully recovered all gin bottles that were mistakenly sold as liquor when they were actually filled with hand sanitizer.
Fox cub cut free from plastic jar stuck over its head
Odd News // 1 day ago
Fox cub cut free from plastic jar stuck over its head
June 11 (UPI) -- A fox that ended up with its head stuck inside a discarded candy jar was freed, thanks to a member of the public and an animal hospital.
China's 'horizontal skyscraper' opens glass-bottom observation deck
Odd News // 1 day ago
China's 'horizontal skyscraper' opens glass-bottom observation deck
June 11 (UPI) -- A "horizontal skyscraper" in China opened up its first attraction to the public: a glass-bottom observation deck 820 feet over the ground.

Trending Stories

Man wins $212,757 lottery jackpot using numbers from old scratch-off
Man wins $212,757 lottery jackpot using numbers from old scratch-off
Man reunited with lost class ring after 22 years
Man reunited with lost class ring after 22 years
Woman attempts to rescue uncooperative squirrel from pool
Woman attempts to rescue uncooperative squirrel from pool
Brewery offers $20,000 to hike the Appalachian Trail, drink beer
Brewery offers $20,000 to hike the Appalachian Trail, drink beer
Fox cub cut free from plastic jar stuck over its head
Fox cub cut free from plastic jar stuck over its head

Follow Us

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Photo Gallery

 
World moves to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic
World moves to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic
 
Back to Article
/