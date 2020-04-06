April 6 (UPI) -- Surprised witnesses in Singapore captured video of an escaped horse trotting through nearly-empty urban roads amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Videos posted to social media show the horse galloping through the streets, encountering only occasional traffic in the Bukit Timah area, in the Central Region of Singapore.

The horse was captured by personnel from the National Parks Board and the Animal and Veterinary Service. Veterinarians said the 11-year-old horse, named Cocorita, was not injured during her time on the loose.

The horse was found to have escaped from the Paisano Polo Academy when she was spooked by the sound of nearby vehicles while being loaded into a paddock. The Animal and Veterinary Service said officials are working with the academy to institute measures to avoid a repeat of the incident.

The owner of the academy said the horse was only on the loose for about 20 minutes before being recaptured.