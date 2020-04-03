April 3 (UPI) -- A bear went diving into a dumpster at a Tennessee gas station, and the hungry animal's search for snacks was caught on camera by a witness.

The video, filmed from the safety of the witness' car, shows the bear rooting around Friday morning inside the dumpster at the Fast Stop station in Gatlinburg.

The bear eventually pokes its head out from inside the dumpster with some food secured between its jaws.

The animal then climbs out of the dumpster to wander away.

Wildlife officials in Tennessee warn that bears can be dangerous even when they don't appear aggressive and residents are urged to keep food and trash where the animals can't reach it.