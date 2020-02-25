Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Parks officials in New York City said they are trying to track down a rare duck spotted with a plastic ring stuck in its bill.

The New York City Parks Department said residents reported sightings of the common merganser, a large duck rarely seen in the city, with a plastic ring stuck around its lower bill in Central Park.

Experts said the plastic ring is likely preventing the duck from feeding, but it still appears able to swim and fly.

Park rangers, including one in a kayak, searched the park for the duck Monday, but were unable to locate the water fowl.

The department asked members of the public to keep watch for the duck and alert authorities of it is spotted.

"Continue to watch for it there and on other park water bodies - it can both hide well and, as of yesterday, still fly," the department tweeted.