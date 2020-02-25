An Australian woman was awarded a Guinness World Records certificate after going to see 2018 film "Bohemian Rhapsody" 108 times. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- An Australian cinephile was awarded a Guinness World Record after going to see 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody 108 times.

Joanna Conner said she submitted her ticket stubs from 108 screenings of the Queen biopic to Guinness and was awarded a certificate for having seen the movie the most times in theaters.

"Well I just found out last week from Guinness Book of World Records that I got the title of seeing the movie Bohemian Rhapsody 108 times, so that's the highest on record," Conner told ABC Radio.

Conner first made headlines in early 2019, when she revealed she had seen the film 65 times and was still frequently going to the theater.

"When I had the story last year I'd seen the movie about 65 times and I went on the TV and had an interview from there as well, but I just couldn't stop watching it," she said. "When it got to 108 I realized that it was above the record so I sent in all my stubs and got the title."

Conner said she was only a casual Queen fan before seeing the film, but she now considers herself a superfan.

She attended a concert this month in Brisbane and word of her accomplishment reached Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor, who invited her backstage.

"So I went backstage, I had a cuddle from them. Had a kiss on both cheeks and had a lovely photograph taken with them," Conner said.