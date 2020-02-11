Utility officials in Pennsylvania said a squirrel was to blame for a power outage that affected 765 customers. Photo by Giedriius/Shutterstock.com

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A squirrel climbed a utility pole in Pennsylvania and knocked out electricity to about 765 customers, a utility spokesman said.

Todd Meyers, spokesman for power provider Penelec, said about 765 people lost power about 9:43 a.m. Monday in Granville Township and Lewistown Borough.

Repair crews determined the cause of the outage was a squirrel that climbed a utility pole near an intersection and came into contact with electrical equipment. Power was restored by 10:30 a.m.

Meyers said the crews installed animal protection gear on the repaired equipment to prevent a repeat incident.

A much larger animal -- a snake -- was found to be the cause of a power outage in Meade County, Ky., in August 2019. Utility officials said repair crews found the barbecued snake coiled up with some equipment inside a power transformer.