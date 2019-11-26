Riders on New York subway train enjoy early Thanksgiving

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A group of riders on a New York subway train celebrated the holiday early by sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner on the Canarsie-bound L train.

Passengers on the train Sunday night captured pictures and videos of the Thanksgiving revelers setting out dishes on a long table and making plates for their fellow commuters to enjoy.

The dishes on offer included turkey, mashed potatoes and yams.

Witnesses said Metropolitan Transportation Authority officers were on board the train and did not appear to have any issue with the stunt.