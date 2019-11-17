Man returns Colorado woman's wedding ring lost at Florida beach

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman had her wedding returned to her after losing it on a crowded beach while on vacation in Florida.

Claire Land believed the ring was lost forever after she set it down as she applied sunscreen while visiting Cocoa Beach last weekend.

"I like dug in the sand, ripped the stroller apart, ripped our backpacks apart and it wasn't anywhere," she said.

Land posted about the ring on Facebook and was eventually directed to Dave Mollison and a website called The Ring Finders.

Mollison was skeptical when he learned that Land had lost the ring on a particularly busy stretch of the beach and worried someone else may have already found it.

"A lot of people go out at night and during the day metal detecting there and I didn't think it would still be there after a week," he said.

However, after walking a grid pattern around the area for four hours on Friday Mollison heard a ping from his metal detector and found Land's ring 10 inches beneath the sand.

Mollison texted a photo of the ring to a grateful Land who was moved to tears by the news it had been found.

"I felt like crying again, but in an awesome way, like just disbelief," she said.