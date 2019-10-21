Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A California man is drawing crowds to his neighborhood with an elaborate Halloween light display featuring ghosts and gravestones.

Tom BetGeorge decorated his Tracy home with spooky decorations and a series of lights that illuminate in conjunction with various songs, including Skrillix's Bangarang, System of a Down's Chop Suey and the theme from Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jr.

BetGeorge said he operates the light show on weekends and raises money for a local family shelter.

The lighting enthusiast said his hobby began with merely decorating his home with Christmas lights, but he now gets called upon to design light shows for theme parks all around the world.