Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A police academy in the United Arab Emirates celebrated its 50th anniversary with a Guinness record-breaking drone light show.

The Dubai Police Academy marked its 50th anniversary by using a total 300 drones to create portraits in the sky depicting UAE leaders including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and euler of the Emirate of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The drones also formed the shape of a message in Arabic, "Thank you, Sheikh Mohammed."

The UAVs created a total 11 formations, setting a Guinness World Record for the most consecutive formations formed by unmanned aerial vehicles.