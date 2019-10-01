Promotional screens outside an Asics store in Auckland, New Zealand, played a pornographic video for hours, leading to an apology from the company. Photo by rigotar23/Pixabay.com

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Sportswear brand Asics apologized after promotional screens outside its New Zealand store played a pornographic video for hours.

Observers said the video, which featured explicit sexual content, played for at least two hours, and possibly up to nine hours, on the promotional screens outside of the brand's central Auckland store.

Workers at the store said they turned off the screens when they arrived at 10 a.m. after they found the obscene video playing.

Asics apologized in a post on its Facebook page.

"This morning an unknown person gained access to the screens above our Central Auckland store and some objectionable content was displayed on the screens," the post said. "We would like to apologize to anyone who may have seen this.

"We are working with our software and online security suppliers to ensure this doesn't happen again," the brand said.