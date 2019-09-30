Digital billboard plays graphic porn video on Michigan highway

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan are investigating after a digital billboard at the side of a busy highway played a pornographic video for about 20 minutes.

Auburn Hills police said officers responded to the east side of Interstate 75, south of M-9, about 11 p.m. Saturday when drivers reported seeing a pornographic video playing on the screen, which faces both north and south.

Police witnessed the video playing and were able to contact Triple Communications, the owner of the billboard, to have the video stopped. The video is believed to have played for about 15 to 20 minutes.

An investigation has been opened into how the explicit video ended up on the billboard and Triple Communications is cooperating with officers, police said.

Police Lt. Ryan Gagnon said no accidents have been identified as having been caused by the video, but he told the Detroit Free Press the billboard was "a huge distraction to drivers and obviously obscene and inappropriate."

Auburn Hills city ordinance bans disseminating any pornographic material, images and videos where they could be seen by minors within the city limits. A violation is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.