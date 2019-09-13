New York woman marks 112th birthday

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A New York woman was surrounded by family as she celebrated an uncommon milestone -- her 112th birthday.

Supercentenarian Ermisna Theodore, who moved to the United States from Haiti in 1984, was surrounded by family members Thursday as he celebrated turning 112 years old at the Beach Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Queens.

Theodore has five sons, dozens of grandchildren and an ever-expanding number of great-grandchildren.

"We are very blessed to have her," Ben-Oni Theodore, one of her grandsons, told WPIX-TV. "She is basically the bridge to back home where my parents came from."

Family members said Theodore only recently stopped walking and has made it to old age by keeping healthy and active.

"She ate healthy, she was around a lot of family, gave a lot of love. She kept active," granddaughter Miriam Adelson said.