Aug. 20 (UPI) -- An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was able to help an escaped emu find its way home by tackling it at the side of the highway.

DPS Trooper Doug Gagna responded to a report of an escaped emu in Maricopa and he arrived on the scene to find the bird being chased around Interstate 8 by some witnesses wielding a blue tarp.

Gagna said the group's lucky break came when the emu tripped on a barbed wire fence and he was able to tackle the 80-pound bird, allowing its owner to capture it safely.

The trooper said it was the first time in his five years on the job that he had been called to deal with a large bird.