Koala makes late night visit to surprised man's front door

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- An Australian man who heard a growing noise outside his front door late at night opened the door to reveal an unusual visitor -- a wandering koala.

Charles Cream said he woke late at night to the sound of growing outside his home in the Kallangur area of Brisbane, Queensland.

He opened the door and an apparently lost koala peeked back at him from around the corner.

Cream said koalas are not a regular sight in his area and his dogs were fascinated by the visitor.

"The koala climbed the fence and then to the roof and wasn't seen after, but has been seen since in a big tree next door," Cream said.