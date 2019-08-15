Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A toll plaza in China was swarmed with thousands of bees when the insects escaped from a transport truck.

A video recorded at the toll plaza in Changxing county shows an estimated 30,000 bees swarming the area after escaping from a transport truck.

Police said the bees are believed to have escaped through a small opening in the truck due to high temperatures inside the vehicle or the smell of gas from a nearby gas station.

Authorities said it took about 90 minutes to recapture the bees. Five people, including two firefighters, were treated for stings.