Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Police in New York were called to a Staten Island Ferry terminal to remove 25,000 bees that took up residence on an awning.

The New York Police Department said its beekeeper unit responded to the St. George terminal about 3 p.m. Sunday when the swarm of bees was spotted on an awning.

Police said the swarm was first spotted by police Lt. Michael Molinari, who summoned the beekeeper unit and Special Ops Truck 5 to the scene.

The Patrol Borough Staten Island ferry security unit also assisted with the bee capture, police said.

No injuries were reported from the insects, which were safely relocated.