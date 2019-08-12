Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado said a bear that broke into a home left in the style of the Kool-Aid Man by bursting out through a wall when officers arrived.

The Estes Park Police Department said officers responded Friday night to a report of a bear inside a residence.

Police said the bear had apparently been drawn into the home by the "scent of refuse."

"Upon officer's arrival, said bear forcibly breached a hole in the wall like the 'Kool-Aid Man' and made its escape," police wrote.

The beverage mascot is famous for crashing through walls while uttering the catchphrase, "Oh yeah!"

Police reminded residents and visitors to keep all doors and windows firmly closed and locked on their homes and vehicles.