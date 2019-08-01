Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman vacationing in Canada captured video of the moment she was charged by a bear while going for a run in the mountains.

Sherry Moore said she hikes frequently in her home state, but had never encountered a bear until she took a run in the Coast Mountains, near Whistler, British Columbia.

Moore she said she was on a popular trail about 5 p.m. when she stopped to snap a selfie in the picturesque landscape.

"I literally took this dumb selfie of myself because I saw these boulders and thought of being at home like, 'Oh, it's just like I'm at home climbing one of the fourteeners or something' and then right as I take the picture, this bear just jumps down onto the trail," she told KMGH-TV.

Moore said she started taking video of the bear and the animal charged at her.

"I thought this is it. I'm about to be mauled by a bear," Moore told KCNC-TV. "It stood on two legs and puffed and chomped its teeth in my face."

Moore said she feared fleeing would only make the bear more likely to attack, so she stood her ground and affected an intimidating tone.

"I was just like, 'No, get back! No, get down!'" she recalled. "I screamed at it and it went back on all fours and walked away."

Moore said she "didn't move a muscle" until the bear was out of sight.

"I just waited until I saw it go around some bushes and then I ran faster than I think I've ever ran in my life," she said.