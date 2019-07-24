Thief takes circus trailer containing bed of nails, electric chair

July 24 (UPI) -- An Ohio-based circus said a trailer thief was likely surprised to find the pilfered container was filled with performance items including a bed of nails, a coffin and an electric chair.

The Cincinnati Circus Company said the black Homesteader Challenger trailer was stolen from the company's private lot Saturday in Cincinnati.

Officials said it was filled with about $10,000 worth of items, including a bed of nails, a coffin and an electric chair.

Ringmaster Dave Willacker posted a photo to Facebook showing a truck driving off with the trailer.

The circus said it has been borrowing equipment from other circus companies to make scheduled performances, but they have had to cut back shows and are hoping the thief will return the trailer.

"Hopefully, you would leave it somewhere and give an anonymous call telling where it would be found," aerialist Nikki McGlosson told WCPO-TV of the thief. "You impacted a small business and everyone that works for it in a very harmful way, and I'd like you to know that."