June 5 (UPI) -- A shocked driver on a Los Angeles highway captured video of a fellow traveler using a non-highway-approved vehicle: a bicycle.

Jake Asner filmed as the cyclist, who did not appear to be wearing a helmet, weaved through traffic on the 101 Freeway near Highland Avenue.

"All of a sudden, I think I see a motorcycle doing wheelies on the freeway, but I looked to my left and it's a guy on a bike!" Asner told CBS Los Angeles. "So I basically rolled down my window and said, 'What are you doing man?' And he just gave me a weird look and kept going."

Asner said the situation nearly turned disastrous as the slow-moving bicycle created a hazard for larger vehicles.

"A lot of the other drivers were swerving trying to get into the other lanes ... and he almost got hit a couple of times so it's pretty dangerous," Asner said.

The California Highway Patrol said calls came in from drivers about the cyclist's dangerous stunt, but he was nowhere to be seen when troopers arrived.