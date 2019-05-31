11-foot alligator removed from Florida resident's kitchen

May 31 (UPI) -- Police and an animal trapper were summoned to a Florida home where an 11-foot alligator had broken into the house through a kitchen window.

The City of Clearwater said police and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper responded overnight to an Eagles Landing area home where the large gator was found lurking on the bathroom floor.

Police said the reptile broke into the home through some low kitchen windows.

The alligator was captured by the trapper and no injuries were reported.