Alligator swimming in South Carolina pool breaks catcher's pole

May 29 (UPI) -- An alligator that decided to take a swim in a South Carolina resident's pool resisted a security guard's attempts to remove it and ended up breaking a capture lasso.

Hilton Head Plantation Security was summoned by resident Michael Collins, who found the 7-foot alligator swimming in the pool behind his house in the Hickory Forest area.

A video shows Lt. Vanessa Green with Hilton Head Plantation Security attempting to use a 4-foot pole with a metal lasso to capture the alligator, which forcefully resists.

"I need assistance, he just broke my lasso," Green says into her radio in the footage.

A second officer arrived with more capture equipment and the alligator was snared with a stronger lasso. It was released in a lagoon down the road from Collins' home.