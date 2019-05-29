Competitors chase cheese downhill in annual event

May 29 (UPI) -- A Canadian first-timer was the big winner at the annual Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling competition in Gloucester, England.

Mark Kit, 21, who said he dreamed of cheese rolling glory since he first saw a video of the race when he was only 13, was the first place finisher in the men's event after he chose to roll rather than run after the wheel of Gloucester cheese.

The annual event draws hundreds of people to Cooper's Hill, where competitors chase wheels of cheese down the 45-degree slope.

Flo Early captured her forth title in the women's race before announcing her retirement from the unique sport.