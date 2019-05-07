May 7 (UPI) -- A Florida woman capturing video of storms from her window captured the moment an unusually strong bolt of lightning struck right outside her apartment.

Erica Hite said she was filming the weather from her Boynton Beach apartment on Sunday when the lightning suddenly struck a concrete dumpster enclosure right outside of her window.

"It was crazy. Very scary, very loud," Hite told the Palm Beach Post. "It was just the right place at the right time. I could probably never in my life get something like that again."

The National Weather Service said the video shows what's known as continuous current, or positive lightning. Experts said it's up to 10 times stronger than an average bolt of lightning and accounts for less than 5 percent of all strikes.