Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Texas resident's doorbell security camera captured the moment a lightning strike hit a neighbor's house and sparked a fire in their attic.

The Rosenberg Fire Department posted a video to Facebook showing the direct lightning strike on the home during a Tuesday storm.

The video, filmed by a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera, shows flames forming in the home's attic after the strike.

The resident whose doorbell camera captured the footage said they ran across the street to tell their neighbors about the fire.

"Thankfully no one was hurt and thankfully the fire was contained to only the attic," the fire department said. "Be safe and always be vigilant especially during lightning storms."