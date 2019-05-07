Alligator fished out of pool at South Carolina resort

May 7 (UPI) -- Vacationers at a South Carolina resort were shocked when they were joined in the pool by a non-paying guest -- an alligator.

Desiree Sanderson, a vacationer at the Sea Pines Plantation on Hilton Head Island, captured video of security staff at the resort wrangling an alligator found swimming in the pool.

Mike Wagner, operations manager for Shore Beach Services, said his staff removed the alligator from the resort.

Wagner said alligators sometimes end up on the island, usually during periods of heavy rain.