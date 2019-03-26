Stephen A. Smith was not on the ESPN campus when a wild turkey vulture flew through his office window Tuesday in Bristol, Conn. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- A wild turkey vulture crashed through Stephen A. Smith's window Tuesday on the ESPN campus in Bristol, Conn.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted photos of the aftermath, showing a large hole in the office window from the outside of a building. The office is just a floor above an ESPN store on the campus.

Fellow network personality Trey Wingo also commented on the sequence. Wingo tweeted that the bird was still in Smith's office after shattering the glass.

"So a turkey vulture has crashed through a window into the office of one Stephen A. Smith here on campus ... and is currently sitting in there staring out the window contemplating his fate," Wingo wrote. "This is actually happening right now."

Breaking: A turkey vulture has crashed through the window of @stephenasmith's office at ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VWi2VPwuES - Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2019

Smith was not in his office at the time.

"[Expletive]. Even a Turkey is that depressed from seeing that I'm gone from Bristol," Smith tweeted. "Hoping it doesn't harm itself."

Another ESPN employee tweeted a video of a crew removing the bird from the office. The crew placed the bird on a tarp before carrying it away. He said the bird is alive and free.

Smith, 51, joined ESPN in 2003 as an analyst on NBA Shootaround.