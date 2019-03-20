March 20 (UPI) -- A rescued factory farm chicken was able to avoid being euthanized at an Oklahoma sanctuary thanks to her new wheelchair.

The Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary, which made headlines when it helped a puppy named Milo born with upside-down paws, took in 25 chickens from a defunct factory farm in Colorado.

One of the chickens, a Cornish hen the owners dubbed Colorado, was found to be too large for her own legs to support her due to the factory farm chickens being bred to grow to large sizes in only a few months.

Jennie Hays, who operates the sanctuary, said she considered euthanasia for Colorado due to the chicken's mobility issues, but her plans changed after her husband read about a chicken wheelchair online.

Hays' husband designed and built a custom mobility chair for Colorado.

"Ever since she got the wheelchair, her sparkle's back," Hays told KFOR-TV.

Hays said she is hoping the other chickens from the factory farm will be able to maintain mobility with diet and exercise, but they are prepared to make more wheelchairs if necessary.

"We honestly believe here at Oliver and Friends that every animal deserves the chance to live their best life as pain-free as possible," Hays said.