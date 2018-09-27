Trending Stories

Seal slaps kayaker with octopus
Life-sized Lego camping trailer breaks Guinness record
Seattle company selling 'Mac & Cheese Candy Canes'
Woman crafts wedding dress from 40 empty cement bags
Boy, 10, calls 911 for help with math homework

Photo Gallery

 
International Day of Peace celebrations in Jerusalem

Latest News

Harris to provide modernization services for F-35 aircraft
U.S., China trade war makes ASEAN nervous, Singapore official says
Yankees' CC Sabathia misses out on $500K after hitting batter
Arctic sea ice shrunk to sixth lowest summertime minimum extent
Injured turtle gets Lego wheelchair
 
Back to Article
/