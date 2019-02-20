Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man's confusion is going viral after his wife revealed that he got her turnips instead of tulips for Valentine's Day.

Nina Harris of Hartford said her husband, Allan, told her in the early morning on Valentine's Day that her gift had arrived.

"When I got up, I had my first cup of coffee, and he said, 'Oh, your turnips are here!' And I said, 'Turnips?!'" Harris told WPVI-TV.

Harris said she had told Allan the previous night that she wanted tulips for Valentine's Day.

"He wasn't paying attention," she recalled. "He just said 'Yes, I know.'"

Allan Harris admitted he wasn't paying close attention to his wife's words and thought she was asking for turnips for her garden.

"I went and got the bucket and put the turnips in the bucket that says 'I love you' on it," Allan Harris said. "I went in there, got her coffee -- and here you go!"

The remorseful husband said he ended up also getting Nina some tulips, plus candy and balloons.

Nina Harris said her husband is lucky that she likes root vegetables.