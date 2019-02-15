Firefighters rescue woman from air vent of Houston house

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters were called to a home in Houston where a woman was trapped in an air vent after crawling in through the roof.

Witness Arthur Reyes said he heard screaming sounds coming from the vacant home just before 4:30 a.m. and he shouted to the woman from outside the Houston home.

Reyes said he asked the woman if she was trying to break in, but her only response was to ask for a bottle of water.

The man called 911 and firefighters spent about 20 minutes cutting through the vent to rescue the woman.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor leg injuries. Firefighters said she told them she did not remember how she ended up in the vent.

It was unclear whether charges were being sought.