Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A wayward goose fowled up service for two New York subway lines when it wandered onto the tracks near a Brooklyn stop.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said about 1:40 p.m. Monday that the goose was spotted on B and Q line tracks near the Parkside Avenue Q stop in Brooklyn, leading the southbound Q trains to skip multiple stops to avoid the animal.

The MTA shut off power to the tracks to keep the goose safe and the avian made its way south until being spotted at the Church Avenue station at 2:40 p.m.

The New York Police Department was summoned to the scene and officers were able to trap the goose in a pet carrier around 3 p.m.

The goose, which appeared to have a wing injury, was taken to the ASPCA for assessment and train service was returned to normal.