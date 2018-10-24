Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey train conductor stopped railroad traffic and ran out to the tracks to rescue a dog in danger of ending up a cautionary tale.

New Jersey Transit Conductor Howard Kempton stopped train traffic on the Morris & Essex line tracks near South Orange station when he spotted a dog running loose on the tracks.

Kempton removed his tie to create a makeshift leash for the dog, which he brought aboard his train.

A passenger snapped a photo of the conductor and his new canine friend and posted it to Instagram.

A train passenger called a phone number on the dog's ID collar and was able to reach the owner, who met the train at Summit to take her dog, Shelby, home.

Judy Karamessinis Gunn said Shelby ran off when her leash broke during a walk in South Mountain Reservation. Gunn said Shelby had been missing for about two hours when she received the call.