Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A climber known as the "French Spider-Man" was detained by police in the Philippines after climbing a high-rise building without safety equipment.

Alain Robert, 56, aka the "French Spider-Man," was detained by police Tuesday morning in Makati after reaching the top of the 43-story GT International Tower.

Police said Robert had been in the Manila area since Monday and had been seen walking with his lawyer before climbing the 713-foot high rise.

Witnesses said it took Robert about an hour and a half to compete the climb after starting on the ground at 11 a.m.

Police said they are considering pressing charges of trespassing or public disturbance.

Robert said he believes the police should release him without charges.

"There isn't any scandal. I know they're trying to charge me for trespass, but for me, trespassing is entering into the property, which I didn't," Robert told CNN Philippines.

Robert, who has been climbing buildings for about 20 years, has been arrested around 120 times for similar unsanctioned stunts. His previous climbs include Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.