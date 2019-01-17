Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A shocked traveler on a Missouri highway captured video of two women traveling atop a moving vehicle while twerking.

The video shows two women performing the dance move atop a Chevrolet Suburban as it drives on Interstate 64 near the Science Center in St. Louis.

The woman who captured the video said it was filmed during the Monday evening rush hour.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and St. Louis County police said they did not receive any calls about the incident, but the driver could have faced charges if they had been caught in the act.

"People are always looking for that attention to make them go viral," Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Dallas Thompson told KMOV-TV. "They don't realize it take just a minor breaking for them to fall off slam onto the pavement and get run over by another vehicle."

"The driver could be facing careless and imprudent driving because they're failing to give the highest degree of care while they're operating the vehicle," Thompson said.