Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said no one was injured when a tractor-trailer became wedged under an overpass on the highway.

The Miami Department of Fire-Rescue said the semi truck was traveling in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 395 just before 10 p.m. Wednesday when it came to the overpass near Northwest Third Avenue.

The driver said the trailer snagged on the outer wall of the highway and became wedged underneath the overpass.

The truck driver, who was not injured, was able to get out of the vehicle without assistance before emergency responders arrived.

Fire-Rescue officials said they were working to determine whether there was any structural damage to the bridge.

It was unclear whether the driver would be cited over the incident.