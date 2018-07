July 2 (UPI) -- A double-decker bus lost its roof and got stuck under a bridge in Britain after the driver apparently misjudged the height of the structure.

Police said the driver of the bus apparently thought the overpass bridge appeared higher than it was when he decided to drive under it about 6:30 p.m.

The bridge sheared off the top of the bus, and the vehicle was wedged under the structure.

Police said no injuries were reported.