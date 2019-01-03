Police panic when squirrel invades station

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- An Illinois police department shared video of some panicked officers attempting to stop a squirrel from invading their station.

The McHenry Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing officers attempting to chase the squirrel out of the foyer of their police station without letting it into the reception area.

One officer can be seen jumping on a chair to avoid the squirrel.

"The officer isn't standing on the chair because he was scared, BTW. It's a police 'tactical approach,'" the department joked in a comment on the post.

The department said the squirrel was able to leave the building without injury.

"Our officers on the other hand, they are seeking counseling," the post said.