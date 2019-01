Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A New York squirrel is going viral thanks to a witness' video of the rodent sitting in a tree and feasting on a whole egg roll.

The video, originally tweeted by user @WhatIsNY, shows the squirrel munching on the popular Chinese food side-dish while sitting in a New York City tree.

"Doesn't look like this squirrel's first egg roll," the tweet said.

It was not clear where the squirrel managed to obtain the egg roll.