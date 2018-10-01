Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A California inventor shared video of the intricate "lemonade machine" that uses a seven-minute chain reaction to dispense beverages.

Steve Price, aka Sprice Machines, shared a video showing how the machine, made from everyday household objects, carries out a chain reaction to dispense lemonade from beverage coolers.

The chain reaction, which involves objects including kitchen utensils, furniture and children's toys, moves through every room of Price's San Diego home before going out to the yard.

The reaction ends with the beverage cooler's dispenser being triggered to pour lemonade into cups.

"Our first ever house-wide machine project -- The Lemonade Machine," Price wrote. "This complex chain reaction travels through the kitchen, kid's room, bathroom, office, parent's room, living room, patio & backyard using everyday objects to automatically pour lemonade for the entire team of builders. Enjoy."