A Guinness World Record attempt involving more than 600,000 dominoes was foiled by a fly that set off a chain reaction prematurely. Photo by Wokandapix/Pixabay.com

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A team of domino enthusiasts in Germany said a Guinness record attempt involving more than 600,000 tiles was foiled by a mischievous fly.

Patrick Sinner, 21, who led the team of 20 people in setting up the dominoes at a gym in Nidda, said the team's two weeks of hard work were ruined when a fly landed on a mini-domino and set off a 600,000-strong chain reaction prematurely.

He said the mini-dominoes are easy to knock over, as they are only about the size of a fingernail.

Sinner and his team were still able to break Guinness records for the largest domino wall, the largest spiral and the largest domino cube.